    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Sailors handle line during an underway replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Philippine Sea, April 29, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    USS Gridley
    Line Handling
    Underway Replenishment
    Deployment

