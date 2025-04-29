USS Gridley Underway Replenishment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) breaks away from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) after the completion of an underway replenishment in the Philippine Sea, April 29, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)