    Gov. Whitmer visits Selfridge for F-15EX fighter jet announcement [Image 2 of 2]

    Gov. Whitmer visits Selfridge for F-15EX fighter jet announcement

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shakes hands with troops during a press briefing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., on April 29, 2025.The visit marked his 100th day in office, during which he announced that Selfridge ANGB will host a new F-15EX II fighter jet mission, reinforcing the installation’s strategic importance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)(U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 06:40
    Photo ID: 9004039
    VIRIN: 250430-A-DF232-3759
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.46 MB
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    This work, Gov. Whitmer visits Selfridge for F-15EX fighter jet announcement [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT Paige Bodine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers remarks at Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Gov. Whitmer visits Selfridge for F-15EX fighter jet announcement

    POTUS
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Gretchen Whitmer

