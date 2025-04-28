Gov. Whitmer visits Selfridge for F-15EX fighter jet announcement

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shakes hands with troops during a press briefing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., on April 29, 2025.The visit marked his 100th day in office, during which he announced that Selfridge ANGB will host a new F-15EX II fighter jet mission, reinforcing the installation’s strategic importance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)(U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)
