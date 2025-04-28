Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers remarks at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers remarks during a press briefing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., on April 29, 2025.​ The visit marked President Trump’s 100th day in office, during which he announced the basing of F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets at Selfridge—underscoring the installation’s growing strategic role. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)