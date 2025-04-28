Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers remarks during a press briefing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., on April 29, 2025. The visit marked President Trump’s 100th day in office, during which he announced the basing of F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets at Selfridge—underscoring the installation’s growing strategic role. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 06:40
|Photo ID:
|9004038
|VIRIN:
|250430-A-DF232-2345
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.46 MB
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers remarks at Selfridge Air National Guard Base [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT Paige Bodine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.