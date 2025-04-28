USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

250424-N-VM650-1137 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 24, 2025) A U.S. Sailor mans a CO2 fire extinguisher during a fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
