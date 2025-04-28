Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 18 of 23]

    USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    250424-N-VM650-1038 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 24, 2025) A U.S. Sailor mans a PKP fire extinguisher during a fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 06:35
    Photo ID: 9004003
    VIRIN: 250424-N-VM650-1038
    Resolution: 2240x3360
    Size: 909.78 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 23 of 23], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    DDG 108
    CSG-1
    U.S. Central Command area of responsibility
    USS Wayne E. Meyer
    C5F

