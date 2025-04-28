USAG Benelux Spotlight: Erica Nowells

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Erica Nowells, Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site manager for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, gives a tour of the installation to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Ronald T. Keohane, during his visit to the Netherlands Nov. 6, 2024.