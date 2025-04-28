USAG Benelux Spotlight: Erica Nowells

Erica Nowells, Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site manager for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, gives a tour of the installation to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Ronald T. Keohane, during his visit to the Netherlands Nov. 6, 2024.
|11.06.2024
|04.30.2025 03:44
|9003902
|241106-A-PJ134-8830
|6880x5504
|4.1 MB
|EYGELSHOVEN, NL
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|1
|0
