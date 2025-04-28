CNRH Senior Sailor of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, right, poses for a photo with Commander, Navy Installation Command’s (CNIC) 2024 Senior Sailor of the Year (SSOY) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Su Hill and Navy Region Hawaii personnel. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)