    CNRH Senior Sailor of the Year [Image 1 of 3]

    CNRH Senior Sailor of the Year

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii presents a plaque to Culinary Specialist 1st Class Su Hill on her selection as Commander, Navy Installation Command’s (CNIC) 2024 Senior Sailor of the Year (SSOY). The U.S. Navy SOY program was established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt to recognize top-performing Sailors who exemplify both professional excellence and personal commitment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 21:46
    Photo ID: 9003597
    VIRIN: 250429-N-PW030-1007
    Resolution: 7479x4988
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRH Senior Sailor of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Sailor
    award
    U.S. Navy
    SSOY

