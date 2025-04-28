CNRH Senior Sailor of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii presents a plaque to Culinary Specialist 1st Class Su Hill on her selection as Commander, Navy Installation Command’s (CNIC) 2024 Senior Sailor of the Year (SSOY). The U.S. Navy SOY program was established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt to recognize top-performing Sailors who exemplify both professional excellence and personal commitment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)