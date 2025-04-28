US Pacific Fleet Band Marches The Merrie Monarch Parade.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HILO, HAWAII (2025) - Musician 1st Class Arthur Robinson, drum major, and the US Pacific Fleet Band interacts with the crowd in the 62nd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival Royal Parade in Hilo, Hawaii. Participation in this parade continues to strengthen the cultural and historical connection between Hawaii and the US Navy. Hilo, Hawaii, Apr. 26, 2025 (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Elizabeth Davis/Released)