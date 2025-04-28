Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Pacific Fleet Band Marches The Merrie Monarch Parade. [Image 2 of 2]

    HILO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HILO, HAWAII (2025) - Musician 1st Class Arthur Robinson, drum major, and the US Pacific Fleet Band interacts with the crowd in the 62nd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival Royal Parade in Hilo, Hawaii. Participation in this parade continues to strengthen the cultural and historical connection between Hawaii and the US Navy. Hilo, Hawaii, Apr. 26, 2025 (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Elizabeth Davis/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 21:21
    Photo ID: 9003587
    VIRIN: 250426-N-N0801-1070
    Resolution: 4798x3203
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: HILO, HAWAII, US
    Navy Band
    Hawaii
    US Pacific Fleet Band
    Merrie Monarch Parade

