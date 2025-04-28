Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Pacific Fleet Band Marches The Merrie Monarch Parade. [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Pacific Fleet Band Marches The Merrie Monarch Parade.

    HILO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonah David 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HILO, HAWAII (2025) - Musician 1st Class Arthur Robinson, drum major, leads the US Pacific Fleet Band in the 62nd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival Royal Parade in Hilo, Hawaii. Participation in this parade continues to strengthen the cultural and historical connection between Hawaii and the US Navy. Hilo, Hawaii, Apr. 26, 2025 (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 21:21
    Photo ID: 9003586
    VIRIN: 250426-N-N0801-1034
    Resolution: 5811x3879
    Size: 911.44 KB
    Location: HILO, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Pacific Fleet Band Marches The Merrie Monarch Parade. [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jonah David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Pacific Fleet Band Marches The Merrie Monarch Parade.
    US Pacific Fleet Band Marches The Merrie Monarch Parade.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy Band
    Hawaii
    Pacific Fleet Band
    Merrie Monarch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download