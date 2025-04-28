Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 E-9 Recognition Ceremony [Image 45 of 49]

    2025 E-9 Recognition Ceremony

    F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Service members from the 90th Missile Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, and Wyoming Army National Guard gather with friends and family during the E-9 Recognition Ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, April 12, 2025. The ceremony honored those selected for promotion to the rank of E-9, recognizing their leadership and dedication to service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

