2025 E-9 Recognition Ceremony

Service members from the 90th Missile Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, and Wyoming Army National Guard gather with friends and family during the E-9 Recognition Ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, April 12, 2025. The ceremony honored those selected for promotion to the rank of E-9, recognizing their leadership and dedication to service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9003264
|VIRIN:
|250412-F-HE787-1052
|Resolution:
|4417x3155
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
