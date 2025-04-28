Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Minnesota National Guard’s Army Spc. Emory Harden, from Farmington, who serves as a cavalry scout with Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 94th Cavalry Regiment, competes among 25 service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada and Croatia in the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition April 23-26, 2025, at Camp Ripley, near Little Falls. The year’s uniquely designed events test the competitors’ knowledge, perseverance, technical and tactical skills, and physical endurance. It gives them invaluable experience they will bring back to their units, enhancing readiness and lethality across the force. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Midwest at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, hosted this year by the Wisconsin National Guard at Fort McCoy. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard)