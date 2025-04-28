Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior [Image 82 of 88]

    Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Croatian Army Pfc. Kristofor Josip Jurjević, from Zadar, Croatia, who serves as land forces reconnaissance Soldier, competes among 25 service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada and Croatia in the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition April 23-26, 2025, at Camp Ripley, near Little Falls. The year’s uniquely designed events test the competitors’ knowledge, perseverance, technical and tactical skills, and physical endurance. It gives them invaluable experience they will bring back to their units, enhancing readiness and lethality across the force. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Midwest at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, hosted this year by the Wisconsin National Guard at Fort McCoy. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9003090
    VIRIN: 250426-Z-YH333-1575
    Resolution: 5383x3589
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior [Image 88 of 88], by SGT Austyn Aagaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Canada
    Croatia
    Best Warrior
    State Partnership Program
    Readiness
    Minnesota National Guard

