    ACoE: Day 2 [Image 2 of 7]

    ACoE: Day 2

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Morrow 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Aviation Center of Excellence Squad 2 prepares to embark on the land nav event . On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, followed by a land nav event.

    TRADCO Best Squad

