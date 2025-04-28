ACoE: Day 2

Aviation Center of Excellence Squad 2 conducts security as the look for the point. On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, followed by a land nav event.
