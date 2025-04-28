Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Wickham, member of the Military Funeral Honors Platoon-Caisson Section, participates in Army Day at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, Apr. 29, 2025. It’s an annual event that celebrates the historic ties and interconnectedness of the U.S. Army and San Antonio, Military City U.S.A. Fiesta is known as the “Party with a Purpose” and includes events that showcase San Antonio’s rich military history and appreciation with parades, festivals, exhibits, athletic activities, music, dancing, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)