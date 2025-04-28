Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Day at the Alamo [Image 15 of 16]

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent 

    U.S. Army North

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Allan Pepin, Commander, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) and senior military commander for Fiesta 2025, greets service members after Army Day at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, Apr. 29, 2025. This is an annual event that celebrates the historic ties and interconnectedness of the U.S. Army and San Antonio, Military City U.S.A. Fiesta is known as the “Party with a Purpose” and includes events that showcase San Antonio’s rich military history and appreciation with parades, festivals, exhibits, athletic activities, music, dancing, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 15:18
    Photo ID: 9002787
    VIRIN: 250429-A-KK901-1421
    Resolution: 4440x2960
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, Army Day at the Alamo [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Andrea Kent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

