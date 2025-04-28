U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Allan Pepin, Commander, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) and senior military commander for Fiesta 2025, greets service members after Army Day at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, Apr. 29, 2025. This is an annual event that celebrates the historic ties and interconnectedness of the U.S. Army and San Antonio, Military City U.S.A. Fiesta is known as the “Party with a Purpose” and includes events that showcase San Antonio’s rich military history and appreciation with parades, festivals, exhibits, athletic activities, music, dancing, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 15:18
|Photo ID:
|9002787
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-KK901-1421
|Resolution:
|4440x2960
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
