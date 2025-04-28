Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE: Day 2 [Image 6 of 6]

    MEDCoE: Day 2

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rebecca Worthy 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Vela transports a water jug during the 12-mile road march for The Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia on April 29th.

    On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, and various weapons.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 10:59
    Photo ID: 9001924
    VIRIN: 250429-A-RN722-9576
    Resolution: 3472x2320
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    This work, MEDCoE: Day 2 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Rebecca Worthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDCoE: Day 2
    TRADOC Best Squad

