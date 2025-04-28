MEDCoE: Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDCoE participants transport their casualty on a SKEDCO during the 12-mile road march for The Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia on April 29th.



On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, and various weapons.