MEDCoE: Day 2

MEDCoE participants transport their casualty on a SKEDCO during the 12-mile road march for The Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia on April 29th.
On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, and various weapons.
