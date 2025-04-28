Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Trauma Society Recognizes LRMC [Image 8 of 13]

    German Trauma Society Recognizes LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center receives certification as an Überregionales TraumaZentrum, or supra-regional trauma center, by the German Trauma Society (DGU) during an award ceremony April 24, 2025, in Landstuhl, Germany. The certification recognizes LRMC's continued excellence in trauma care and its integration into the German national trauma network as the only American hospital outside the U.S. to receive such a designation. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Germany
    Medicine
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Army
    Landstuhl

