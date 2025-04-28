German Trauma Society Recognizes LRMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center receives certification as an Überregionales TraumaZentrum, or supra-regional trauma center, by the German Trauma Society (DGU) during an award ceremony April 24, 2025, in Landstuhl, Germany. The certification recognizes LRMC's continued excellence in trauma care and its integration into the German national trauma network as the only American hospital outside the U.S. to receive such a designation. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)