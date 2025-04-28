Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5TH RANGER TRAINING BATTALION OPEN HOUSE [Image 13 of 18]

    5TH RANGER TRAINING BATTALION OPEN HOUSE

    DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to 5th Ranger Training Battalion, stands online to show the role of each member of the squads for the audience during the 5th RTB Open House at Camp Frank D. Merrill, Dahlonega, GA., April 25, 2025. The Ranger Open House is open to the public to show case Ranger School and the training Rangers endure to earn the Ranger Tab. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 22:15
    Photo ID: 9000706
    VIRIN: 250112-A-BZ540-1049
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.62 MB
    Location: DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5TH RANGER TRAINING BATTALION OPEN HOUSE [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Open House
    Rangers
    Army
    Camp Merrill
    5th RTB

