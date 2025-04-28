5TH RANGER TRAINING BATTALION OPEN HOUSE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to 5th Ranger Training Battalion, applies Army face paint to a civilian during the 5th RTB Open House at Camp Frank D. Merrill, Dahlonega, GA., April 25, 2025. The Ranger Open House is open to the public to show case Ranger School and the training Rangers endure to earn the Ranger Tab. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)