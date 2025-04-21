Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior [Image 37 of 44]

    Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard’s Army Sgt. Jackson Berry, from Princeton, who serves as a fire support specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery Regiment, Twenty-five service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada and Croatia take part in the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition April 23-26, 2025, at Camp Ripley, near Little Falls. The year’s uniquely designed events test the competitors’ knowledge, perseverance, technical and tactical skills, and physical endurance. It gives them invaluable experience they will bring back to their units, enhancing readiness and lethality across the force. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Midwest at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, hosted this year by the Wisconsin National Guard at Fort McCoy. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 16:27
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior [Image 44 of 44], by SGT Austyn Aagaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Croatia
    Best Warrior
    State Partnership Program
    Readiness
    Minnesota National Guard

