    Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior [Image 33 of 44]

    Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard’s Army Spc. Abigail Bush, from Mankato, who serves as a culinary specialist with E Company, 334th Brigade Engineer Battalion took part in the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition April 23-26, 2025, at Camp Ripley, near Little Falls. This year 25 service members, including four international competitors and one Airman, are taking part in the annual competition which tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top junior enlisted Airmen and Soldiers, and noncommissioned officers nominated by units across the state and world. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Midwest at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, hosted this year by the Wisconsin National Guard at Fort McCoy in May .(Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen)

