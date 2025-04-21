Best Sapper Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Megan Colpo (right) and 1st Lt. Jake Latham, assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Carson, Colorado, compete in the nonstandard physical fitness test at Roubidoux Park in Waynesville, Missouri, April 26 during a public event for the 2025 Best Sapper Competition. The four-day event showcases the capabilities of Army combat engineers, known as sappers, through tasks designed to test expertise, stamina and fortitude to earn the title of Best Sapper.