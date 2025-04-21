Best Sapper Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. John Pezzolanti and Sgt. Elias Geary, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Riley, Kansas, lead Sapper competitors after arriving in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for the nonstandard physical fitness test at Roubidoux Park in Waynesville, Missouri, April 26 during a public event for the 2025 Best Sapper Competition.

The four-day event showcases the capabilities of Army combat engineers, known as sappers, through tasks designed to test expertise, stamina and fortitude to earn the title of Best Sapper.