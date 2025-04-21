1st Lt. John Pezzolanti and Sgt. Elias Geary, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Riley, Kansas, lead Sapper competitors after arriving in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for the nonstandard physical fitness test at Roubidoux Park in Waynesville, Missouri, April 26 during a public event for the 2025 Best Sapper Competition.
The four-day event showcases the capabilities of Army combat engineers, known as sappers, through tasks designed to test expertise, stamina and fortitude to earn the title of Best Sapper.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 14:46
|Photo ID:
|8999753
|VIRIN:
|250426-A-JT284-6832
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Sapper Competition 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.