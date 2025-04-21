OTS Class 25-11 Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Officer Training School held a graduation ceremony for Class 25-11 at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL., April 25, 2025. At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members with college degrees undergo a rigorous 60-day training program, culminating in their commissioning as officers in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Damien Thomas)