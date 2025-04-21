Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OTS Class 25-11 Graduation [Image 70 of 81]

    OTS Class 25-11 Graduation

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Officer Training School held a graduation ceremony for Class 25-11 at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL., April 25, 2025. At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members with college degrees undergo a rigorous 60-day training program, culminating in their commissioning as officers in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Damien Thomas)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 11:54
    Photo ID: 8998986
    VIRIN: 250425-F-VY241-1065
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1005.58 KB
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
