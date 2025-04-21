Secretary of the Navy visits USS George Washington

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaks to Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), in the hangar bay while moored pier side on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 28, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Roselia Garcia)