USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Families with children visited Kinderfest April 26, 2025 at the School Age Center at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria - Hohenfels. Child and Youth Services at Hohenfels coordinated between many different on-post organizations to provide a fun day for children as well as an opportunity for parents to meet with one another and those who provide services to their Families. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)