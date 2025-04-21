Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kinderfest 2025 [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Families with children visited Kinderfest April 26, 2025 at the School Age Center at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria - Hohenfels. Child and Youth Services at Hohenfels coordinated between many different on-post organizations to provide a fun day for children as well as an opportunity for parents to meet with one another and those who provide services to their Families. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 05:10
    Photo ID: 8997994
    VIRIN: 250426-A-TR183-3527
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kinderfest 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kinderfest brings laughs, smiles, community to Hohenfels Families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    Stronger Together
    USAG Bavaria
    Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation
    Hohenfels community
    Month of the Military Child
    Month of the Military Child 2025
    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria - Hohenfels community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download