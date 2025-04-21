Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Lehane, commanding officer, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, left, presents a coin to Cpl. Augustine Soto, an aviation radar technician with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d MLR, during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 04:31
    Photo ID: 8997987
    VIRIN: 250427-M-FO238-1140
    Resolution: 8200x4612
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event
    U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event
    U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event
    U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event
    U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event
    U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event
    U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event
    U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event
    U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event
    U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download