U.S. Marines Participate in Integrated Air and Missile Defense Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Lehane, commanding officer, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, answers questions from the press during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)