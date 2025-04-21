DEFENDER 25 Equipment Preparation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Eder Mathelier, assigned to Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE), loads equipment into a shipping container with a forklift in preparation for Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 17, 2025. TSAE routinely deploys expeditionary training support throughout Europe and Africa to meet U.S. and NATO forces’ training requirements. DEFENDER 25 is the deployment of U.S. forces into a series of exercises designed to demonstrate the ability of the U.S. Army to respond and sustain operations of continental-based divisions, enablers and joint forces and rehearse the integration of U.S. troops with NATO Allies and partners for large scale combat operations from the High North to Mediterranean and Black Sea regions. DEFENDER proves the U.S. is always ready to win and fulfill NATO security commitments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)