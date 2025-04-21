Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER 25 Equipment Preparation [Image 2 of 8]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Yewmon Byers, assigned to Training Support Center-Grafenwoehr, Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE), moves equipment onto a truck with a forklift in preparation for Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 17, 2025. TSAE routinely deploys expeditionary training support throughout Europe and Africa to meet U.S. and NATO forces’ training requirements. DEFENDER 25 is the deployment of U.S. forces into a series of exercises designed to demonstrate the ability of the U.S. Army to respond and sustain operations of continental-based divisions, enablers and joint forces and rehearse the integration of U.S. troops with NATO Allies and partners for large scale combat operations from the High North to Mediterranean and Black Sea regions. DEFENDER proves the U.S. is always ready to win and fulfill NATO security commitments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 03:42
    Photo ID: 8997938
    VIRIN: 250417-A-FT253-1010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.3 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, DEFENDER 25 Equipment Preparation [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

