General Quarters Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

INDIAN OCEAN (April 25, 2025) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Emiliano Herrera Del Castillo from Lake Jackson, Texas, looks at a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 25. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)