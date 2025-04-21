General Quarters Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (April 25, 2025) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Buntha Phan from Lowell, Massachusetts, checks a switchboard in the generator room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a general quarters drill while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 25. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)