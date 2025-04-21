Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Mass Casualty Drill [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Gridley Mass Casualty Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Boatswain's Mate Seaman Kenny Castro, from Montgomery County, Maryland, makes an announcement informing Sailors of a simulated general quarters and mass casualty event aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Philippine Sea, April 26, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 23:11
    Photo ID: 8997598
    VIRIN: 250426-N-AS506-1040
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
