USS Gridley Mass Casualty Drill

Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Tyler Hayek, from Antioch, California, practices proper IV insertion during a simulated general quarters and mass casualty event aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Philippine Sea, April 26, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)