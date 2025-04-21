Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaufering Memorial Ceremony [Image 13 of 13]

    Kaufering Memorial Ceremony

    KAUFERING, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Dr. Yair Grinberg (left), son of a Holocaust survivor, his niece Emanuella Grinberg, and Rene Manu (right), son of a Holocaust survivor, pose for a photo during the Kaufering Memorial Ceremony in honor of the 80th anniversary since Seventh Army units liberated 11 concentration camps of the Kaufering Concentration Camp sub-complex in Landsberg, Germany, April 27, 2025. Camp VII is today the only remaining historical site in Germany where the original living quarters of prisoners and victims are preserved. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 17:34
    Photo ID: 8997266
    VIRIN: 250427-A-EF519-4308
    Resolution: 6603x4402
    Size: 19.91 MB
    Location: KAUFERING, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Kaufering Memorial Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    WWII80inEurope

