Dr. Yair Grinberg (left), son of a Holocaust survivor, his niece Emanuella Grinberg, and Rene Manu (right), son of a Holocaust survivor, pose for a photo during the Kaufering Memorial Ceremony in honor of the 80th anniversary since Seventh Army units liberated 11 concentration camps of the Kaufering Concentration Camp sub-complex in Landsberg, Germany, April 27, 2025. Camp VII is today the only remaining historical site in Germany where the original living quarters of prisoners and victims are preserved. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)