U.S. Col. Christopher Kirkpatrick, Commander of Operations Group, Joint Multinational Readiness Center; speaks with Jackie Ben-Efraim, Special Collections Librarian from the American Jewish University, during the Kaufering Memorial Ceremony in honor of the 80th anniversary since Seventh Army units liberated 11 concentration camps of the Kaufering Concentration Camp sub-complex in Landsberg, Germany, April 27, 2025. Camp VII is today the only remaining historical site in Germany where the original living quarters of prisoners and victims are preserved. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)