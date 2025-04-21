TRADEWINDS 25 canine training enhances operational readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mexican navy special operations forces multi-purpose canine handler directs her canine through a training drill during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) on April 26, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sergeant Priscilla Desormeaux)