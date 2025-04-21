Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADEWINDS 25 canine training enhances operational readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TRADEWINDS 25 canine training enhances operational readiness

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    A multi-purpose canine handler with 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) directs his canine during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) on April 26, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sergeant Priscilla Desormeaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 16:28
    Photo ID: 8997223
    VIRIN: 250426-Z-ZT166-1189
    Resolution: 3797x2508
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: TT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADEWINDS 25 canine training enhances operational readiness [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TRADEWINDS 25 canine training enhances operational readiness
    TRADEWINDS 25 canine training enhances operational readiness
    TRADEWINDS 25 canine training enhances operational readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dog
    Canine Training
    TW25
    LSGE25
    TRADEWINDS 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download