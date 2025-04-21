USNS Sojourner Truth Christened as MSC’s Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Brett A. Seidle, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy delivers remarks during the christening ceremony of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) newest fleet replenishment oiler USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210) at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, Calif., last night.