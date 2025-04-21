Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Sojourner Truth Christened as MSC’s Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler [Image 3 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Dr. Brett A. Seidle, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy delivers remarks during the christening ceremony of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) newest fleet replenishment oiler USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210) at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, Calif., last night.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 12:51
    Location: US
    Military Sealift Command
    USNS Sojourner Truth
    United We Sail
    T-AO 210

