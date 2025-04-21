Capt. Micah Murphy, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific (left) and Vice Adm. John F. G. Wade, commander, U.S. THIRD Fleet render honors during the christening ceremony of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) newest fleet replenishment oiler USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210) at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, Calif., last night.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8997039
|VIRIN:
|250426-N-WD133-4466
|Resolution:
|3528x2184
|Size:
|851.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Sojourner Truth Christened as MSC’s Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler [Image 3 of 3], by Sarah Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.