USNS Sojourner Truth Christened as MSC’s Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler

Capt. Micah Murphy, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific (left) and Vice Adm. John F. G. Wade, commander, U.S. THIRD Fleet render honors during the christening ceremony of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) newest fleet replenishment oiler USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210) at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, Calif., last night.