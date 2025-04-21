18th MP BDE Ball 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Terrell Stokes, a military police officer assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, marches the honor guard with the colors for the opening ceremony of the 18th MP BDE Ball on 25 April 2025 at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort on USAG Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.