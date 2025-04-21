Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th MP BDE Ball 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    18th MP BDE Ball 2025

    GERMANY

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Bruno Filippi and Spc. Aidan Corbett, military police officers assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, salute the colors for the opening ceremony of the 18th MP BDE Ball on 25 April 2025 at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort on USAG Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 09:01
    Photo ID: 8996923
    VIRIN: 250425-A-PT551-2262
    Resolution: 6830x5464
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, 18th MP BDE Ball 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

