18th MP BDE Ball 2025

Sgt. Bruno Filippi and Spc. Aidan Corbett, military police officers assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, salute the colors for the opening ceremony of the 18th MP BDE Ball on 25 April 2025 at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort on USAG Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.