    2025 Best Sapper Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    2025 Best Sapper Competition

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Jacob Lang and Staff Sgt. Justin Porta, with the 362nd Combat Engineer Company, identify the measurements of a steel I-beam while hanging from rappel ropes April 26 at Training Area 147.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 09:12
    VIRIN: 250426-A-FH875-8237
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
